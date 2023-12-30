Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.50

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.23 ($0.17), with a volume of 47467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.15 ($0.17).

Gemfields Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of £153.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,315.00 and a beta of 0.16.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

