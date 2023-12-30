Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 87,351 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.