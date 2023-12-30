Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc Sells 8,222 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $84,773.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $28,897.83.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $361.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 849,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRLT

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.