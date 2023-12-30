Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,132 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWP stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

