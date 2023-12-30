Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

