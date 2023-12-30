Accel Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUV opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

