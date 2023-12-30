MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

