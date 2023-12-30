FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Position Reduced by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in FingerMotion were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter worth $176,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion Stock Down 1.2 %

FNGR stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. FingerMotion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.