Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 124,053 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

