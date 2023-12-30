Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $426.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.21 and a 200-day moving average of $399.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

