First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

