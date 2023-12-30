Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $548.01 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $976.63 and its 200-day moving average is $903.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

