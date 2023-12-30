Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.10 and a 1-year high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

