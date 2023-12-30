Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.60

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.60 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 251979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.04).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The company has a market capitalization of £469.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.08.
In other Bakkavor Group news, insider Simon Burke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,700 ($18,678.53). 70.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.
