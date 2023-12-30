Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02), with a volume of 899084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Jangada Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.