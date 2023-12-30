Sondrel (LON:SND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.63

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 2275254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Sondrel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 million and a P/E ratio of -121.25.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

