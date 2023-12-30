MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 28862158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £584,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.06.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

