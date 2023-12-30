Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 3.2%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. 1,425,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,019,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. Research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.