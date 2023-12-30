European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Down 3.4%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.00. 229,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 413,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.56 million, a PE ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.37.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

