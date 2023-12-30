FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 7,650,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 12,345,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company's revenue was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

