Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $35.30

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $33.87. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 141 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $780.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

