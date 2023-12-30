WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 2,129,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,889,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

WW has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WW International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth about $10,379,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth about $2,407,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

