Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 5.7%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 215,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 401,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

