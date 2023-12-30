ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,364,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,713,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.