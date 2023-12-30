Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.39. 165,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 431,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 216.74%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $121,082. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

