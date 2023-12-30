Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04), with a volume of 19612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Zenith Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Featured Stories

