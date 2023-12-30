Feedback (LON:FDBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.50

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86), with a volume of 24569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).

Feedback Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Feedback news, insider Annemijn Eschauzier sold 5,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,710 ($110.67), for a total value of £472,256.20 ($600,071.41). Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

