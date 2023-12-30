Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.67

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 146927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$133.97 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of C$20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0600375 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

