C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.50

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 20248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

C-Com Satellite Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.15 million, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of -0.01.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.