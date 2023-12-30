Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.00

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.75 ($0.53), with a volume of 759995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.75 ($0.47).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £166.18 million, a PE ratio of -418.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

