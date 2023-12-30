Gattaca (LON:GATC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.00

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.86), with a volume of 28749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.77).

Gattaca Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of £46.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,920.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.46.

Get Gattaca alerts:

Gattaca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Gattaca’s previous dividend of $1.50. Gattaca’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gattaca

Gattaca Company Profile

In other news, insider Matt Wragg bought 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,014.24 ($38,137.53). 65.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.