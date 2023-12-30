Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 335 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $13,463.65.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

