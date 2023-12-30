FantasyGold (FGC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $153.65 Million

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $153.65 million and $148.14 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.10018065 USD and is down -44.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

