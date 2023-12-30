FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00008526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $110.00 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

