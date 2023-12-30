ASD Achieves Market Cap of $30.81 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. ASD has a total market cap of $30.81 million and $3.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04823418 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,135,828.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

