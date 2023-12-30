Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $8.21 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.21 billion and $67.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005725 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,984.25 or 1.00000289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010988 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00189846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,308,313 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,294,035.531804 with 3,455,768,140.53823 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.2537492 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $56,004,075.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

