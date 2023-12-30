BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BIOLASE Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $1.12 on Friday. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

