Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 84.7% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BHFAP opened at $21.65 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.