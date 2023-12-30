iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 195.1% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 898,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 194,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BGRN stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $48.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
