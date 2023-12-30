Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Declines By 43.3%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BDRX opened at $2.68 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $361.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
