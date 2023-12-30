Short Interest in BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Decreases By 25.0%

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of BFIIW opened at $0.05 on Friday. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,943 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BurgerFi International

