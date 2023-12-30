ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 147.5% in December

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArrowMark Financial

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director John Scott Emrich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

