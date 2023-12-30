Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Up 52.8% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

