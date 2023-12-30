VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 43.2% in December

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance
BBH opened at $165.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average of $157.02. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $142.51 and a 52-week high of $169.66.
VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement
VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
