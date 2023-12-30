Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Drops By 26.8%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.
Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of BJDX opened at $1.22 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.
About Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
