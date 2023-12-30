Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $279.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.26 and its 200-day moving average is $270.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $199.51 and a 12-month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

