Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

