Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

