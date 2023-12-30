Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,600 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.53. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.