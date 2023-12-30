Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,900 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.07% of Griffon worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $478,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.